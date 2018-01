Available now for viewing below is “Tales of the Dragonhead Part 1”, a new videodocumentary by the German-Norwegian symphonic gothic metal band Leaves’ Eyes. The almost 4 minute long video offers some really nice video footage and information as you can see below.

“Sign of the Dragonhead” was released almost 2 weeks ago. The album is the first with Finnish singer Elina Siirala of EnkElination who replaced co-founder Liv Kristine as lead-vocalist.