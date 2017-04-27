KMFDM leaves Metropolis and sign with earMusic to release ‘Rocks – Milestones Reloaded’ remix album, out on double vinyl as well

After spending nearly a decade-and-a-half with Metropolis Records, KMFDM has now signed with the metal label earMusic to release “Rocks – Milestones Reloaded”, the first album for their new label.

The album itself (check the tracklist right here) offers a retrospective of KMFDM’s more recent history, selected by Sascha Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli. The collection of never-before-heard remixes comes alongside some newer tracks.

The album will be out in the next days and can be ordered right here on vinyl.

You can watch a teaser below.