Keith Flint, The Prodigy front man, commits suicide. Dead at age 49

Keith Flint, the front man of UK’s electronic act The Prodigy was found dead this morning at his Essex house. He was only 49 years old. The news about Flint’s death was announced via The Prodigy’s Twitter account which said: “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.”

It was Liam Howlett, who formed the group in 1990, who confirmed his death was a suicide: “The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I’m shell shocked, fuckin angry, confused and heart broken ….. r.i.p brother Liam.”

Flint joined The Prodigy soon after its formation by Howlett in 1990. Originally Flint was the band’s dancer, but in 1996 he featured as the vocalist on the hit single “Firestarter”, the accompanying video showcasing Flint’s new punk look. The band quickly became an icon within Britain’s rave scene and abroad. The band recently announced a 2019 tour of festivals in Europe and South America to promote its last album, “No Tourists”, which was released in November.

Solo career and motorcycling team

Keith Flint was also the lead singer of his own band Flint, but only one single, “Aim4” by Flint, was released commercially, with Flint’s debut album, “Device #1”, being cancelled before release. Here’s the track.

More recently he had success as a motorcycle race team owner and manager as well with his Team Traction Control winning three Isle of Man TT races in 2015 and competing in the British Supersport Championship running Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycles.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.