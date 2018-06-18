I:Scintilla remixed – remix contest for new single ‘Carmena Saturna’

Chicago-based female fronted industrial rockers I:Scintilla have launched a remix contest for their new single, “Carmena Saturna” which is out now. The winning remix will be released as the b-side to the band’s third single, to be released on August 31.

Remixers can download ‘stems’ from the track and get all the rules as well as the file specifications from the band’s website. All remixes must be submitted by Monday, July 9. Five finalists will be announced on Friday, July 13. All income generated from sales of the contest will be donated to Darkest Before Dawn.

Finalists will be chosen on the merit of their remixes and each finalist’s remix will be available as part of a “Carmena Saturna Remix Contest” release via BandCamp. Each track’s price would be set at $1.00 USD with the option for anyone to pay as much as they wish. The track that generates the most income by Friday, August 10 is the winner.

Darkest Before Dawn is a new non-profit organization based in Chicago and Los Angeles with one simple, yet urgent goal: to provide resources, support, and community for the nightlife, restaurant and music venue industry, who’s late hours and isolated commutes leave them susceptible to depression, addiction and suicide. Recent data points to a high rate of chemical dependency and suicide for this demographic in our country, especially in the very industries built to provide excitement, leisure and happiness to everyone else. They are the people heading home in the early morning hours, when businesses are closed, the streets are empty, and it truly is the darkest period of time before the dawn.

You may also check out the video for ‘Carmena Saturna’ on YouTube or listen to the single on all streaming services.

