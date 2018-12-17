Insane Records present 2 new singles by God Destruction and Van Roy Asylum

The Mexican act God Destruction return with a new single, 2 years after the release of the LP “Redentor”. The new single “Reincarnated” announces the upcoming full-length album which sounds still dark and as powerful as before.

Here’s the track itself:

<a href="http://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/reincarnated">Reincarnated by God Destruction</a>

Next is the new single by Van Roy Asylum, “ATD”. “ATD” is the second single taken from the upcoming album “Maledictum” after the experimental single “Amalgama”. The 2-track single includes a bonus remix by SVGAWA. Check the double download track below.

<a href="http://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/atd">ATD by Van Roy Asylum</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.