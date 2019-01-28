Industrial rock act Encrypt10n releases new song and music video: ‘I Sold My Soul’ – watch it here

Industrial rock artist Encrypt10n has released a new music video for the song “I Sold My Soul” on Youtube. The new single “I Sold My Soul” is taken from the forthcoming full length album “Eterne” (available here), a heavy industrial rock record. You can view the video below.

The sound pallet on “Eterne” ranges from gothic metal, to modern aggrotech vocals in the song “Wires From The Burning Deep”, to the 90’s goth club inspired rave layered industrial dance “Through Life and Time”. The album is now available in pre-order from Encryption Music. “Eterne” is the first full length Encrypt10n (aka solo producer Reg S.) album since rattling off several independent EP’s in recent years.

Much of the new record was completed parallel to the extracurricular activity of being one of the outside sound designers for rock guitarist Tripp Eisen’s (ex-Dope / Murderdolls ) new industrial metal band. For this record Encrypt10n has been lending keyboards and programming and contributed a lot of the melodic dark trance and synthwave elements. And you might also know the band from a Spotify radio released remix on the “No One In All Hell” EP by darkwave artist Velvet Acid Christ. Check it out below.

