Industrial act Totem Obscura joins up with 80’s legend Hubert Kah on ‘Helden’ EP

Nadine ‘Aengeldust’ Engel and Pedro ‘Acylum’ Engel have joined up with 80’s living legend Hubert Kah (known for his hit-songs and backing vocals for the 80’s icon Sandra) to record the dowload Ep “Helden”. “Helden” is at the moment only available from Bandcamp, with other platforms to follow soon.

The EP itself holds 16 tracks including exclusive remixes of other album songs like “Blut Marschiert”, “Eisenmann” and “Bastard”. You can expect aggressive dark elektro with Middle-Age tonalities. Strongly recommended to fans of :Wumpscut:, Acylum, Heimataerde, Yelworc and Das Ich.

Check the EP on Bandcamp:

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/helden-ep">Helden EP by TOTEM OBSCURA feat. Hubert Kah</a>

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.