FOLLOW US
 
News

Helalyn Flowers’ n0emi Aurora featured on brand new Aesthetische 4-track single ‘In My Aurora’

By Jun 1,2017

Helalyn Flowers' n0emi Aurora featured on brand new Aesthetische 4-track single'In My Aurora'

(Photo by Toxic Visions Design) The follow-up yo the excellent Aesthetische EP “We Follow Blindly” is finally there. Out now – and available for immediate download on Bandcamp – is the 4-track single “In My Aurora” featuring the vocals of Italian singer n0emi Aurora, female lead vocalist of Helalyn Flowers.

Besides the 2 remixes of the title song by Aesthetische themselves and by dance pop DJ SD-KRTR, the band also crafted a new instrumental piece called “An End In Itself”, bringing a blend of EBM and progressive hypnotic melodies with a darker feel.

Check the tracks out below!

Tags:

 

Ever wondered what those 4 Kraftwerk dudes are exactly doing behind their keyboards? Check this video!

Ever wondered what those 4 Kraftwerk dudes are exactly doing behind their keyboards? Check this video!
Previous

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD