Gothmetal act Lovelorn Dolls hits back with superstrong ‘Lament’ EP – watch the official videoclip

In addition to working on side-projects and going through some tormented moments, Brussels-based act Lovelorn Dolls unexpectedly returns with a smashing new EP: “Lament”. “Lament” is the first sign of the band’ upcoming 3rd album. The EP can be downloaded from today on via Bandcamp with other platforms to follow.

Lament EP by LOVELORN DOLLS

Musically the band offers a dark electrified and ver melodic gothic metal. The EP includes 2 bonus remixes from the current “Japanese Robot Invasion” album with “Miss Friday Night” remixed again by Alien Nation while “Long Awaited Kiss” was turned into a synth pop version by Neon Valley Kvlt.

Together with this single the band also released the official video for “Lament”.