FOLLOW US
 
News

Gary Numan to release new ‘Savage (Songs from a Broken World)’ album on double vinyl (with 2 bonus tracks)

By Aug 2,2017

Gary Numan to release new'Savage (Songs from a Broken World)' album on double vinyl (with 2 bonus tracks)

“Savage (Songs from a Broken World)” is the upcoming 21st studio album by Gary Numan and will also be released on double vinyl holding 2 bonus tracks (“If I Said” and “Cold”) of which one (“Cold”) is not available on the CD version.

You can order this exclusive double vinyl right now from this fine mail-order.

The album was produced by long-term collaborator Ade Fenton, with recording sessions split between Numan’s own studio in LA, and in the UK. Already out is the video for “My Name Is Ruin” taken from the forthcoming album “Savage: Songs From A Broken World”, out September 15th.

Tags:

 

emmobiz Records to release brand new double vinyl compilation 'EBM Industries Vol. 1' - check the different formats + live event

emmobiz Records to release brand new compilation 'EBM Industries Vol. 1' - check the different formats + live event
Previous
Ethan Fawkes – XXIX

Ethan Fawkes – XXIX (Digital EP – Ötomo Trax)

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD