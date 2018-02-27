Front 242 side-project Nothing But Noise preps for ‘eXistence Oscillation (Possible)’ album out next month

The third part of the “eXistence Oscillation” trilogy, started in 2016 with “Past” is to be released next month. “eXistence Oscillation (Possible)” holds 4 tracks (and a running time of over 50 minutes) and was originally self-released as a USB-card for the very successful Nothing But Noise/Daniel B. Prothese double-gig in Front 242’s birthtown Aarschot in January 2018.

The limited edition album can be ordered here.

The release is the follow-up to the earlier released “eXistence Oscillation (prEsent)” and “eXistence Oscillation (Past)” albums last year (you can still order these rare gems right here) and is a must-have for all Front 242 fans who want to dive into the musical brain of Daniel B..

Here’s already an idea what you can expect.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.