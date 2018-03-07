Front 242 and Underviewer announce new live dates + DJ sets

We have just received fresh news from the Front 242 camp in the form of new live dates for Front 242 and the side-project Underviewer (Patrick C. + Jean-Luc D.) plus also DJ sets.
Here are the dates:
- 29 Mar Thu – UnderViewer – Nuit des Clous – atelier 210 -Brussels – Belgium
- 12-28 Apr – Front242 USA tour (ending Mexico)
- 04 May Fri – Underviewer – Weekender festival – Berlin – Germany
- 09 May Wed – 242DJ set – “Flashback” – Cabasse – Markt – Retie – Belgium
- 18 May Fri – 242DJ set – “80 synth Wave ebm” – Mudd Club – Strasbourg – France
- 26 May Sat – 242DJ set New Wave Classic – Ghent – Belgium
- 11 Aug Sat – Front242 – Lokersefeesten – Lokeren – Belgium
- 12 Aug Sun – Front242 – M’era Luna – Hildesheim – Germany
- 17 Aug Fri – Front242 – Nandrin Festival – Belgium
- 06 Oct Sat – Underviewer – Bodyfest – Stockholm – Sweden
- 17 Nov Sat – Underviewer – JK2470 – Retie- Belgium
- 01 Dec Sat – Underviewer – Felsenkeller festival – Leipzig – Germany T.B.C.
The North American dates are the following:
