Free download Apoptygma Berzerk remix of Mortiis track ‘Sins of Mine’ + remix by Technomancer/Angst Pop

A few days ago we announced that you could listen to a superb free remix by Apoptygma Berzerk of the Mortiis track “Sins of Mine”.

Good news, that remix is now available as a free download from the Mortiss Bandcamp page. It furthermore includes a remix of “Demons are Back” by Technomancer/Angst Pop. For those familiar with Apoptygma Berzerk, Per Aksel Lundgreen who is behind the projects Technomancer/Angst Pop used to be in Apoptygma Berzerk when the band started out.

<a href="http://downloadmusic.mortiis.com/album/sins-of-mine-apoptygma-berzerk">Sins of Mine (Apoptygma Berzerk) by Mortiis</a>

It’s not the first time that Mortiis is offering free downloads, here are the previous free download singles which can still be downloaded here:

– “Bleed Like You” – Merzbow & Prurient Remixes

– “The Great Leap” – Godflesh & Chris Vrenna Remixes

– “The Die Krupps & Leather Strip Remixes”

The remix by Apoptygma Berzerk is part a collection of “corrupted” tracks released as “The Great Corrupter”. That album also includes remixes by Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, John Fryer, GODFLESH, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, Je$us Loves Amerika, PIG, and many more, as well as unreleased material from the original “The Great Deceiver” recording sessions.

“The Great Corrupter” is available on vinyl which will be limited to 500 copies in five different vinyl colors (all versions are available via Mortiis’ very own webstore), limited to 100 copies each, with a unique center-opening gatefold. Four vinyl colors will come with its own exclusive poster, only available with that specific color, and one with a large woven patch.

The CD version will be made up of eight-panel, DVD sized Digipak, containing a 24-page booklet of exclusive photos. The set (available here) will also include additional remixes exclusive to the deluxe CD package. This package will include download cards for three previously unreleased uncensored videos. This deluxe version will also be limited to 500, after which the CD will be available in a less elaborate standard format. The CD version is also available digitally right here on iTunes.