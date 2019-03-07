First official single ‘Zugzwang’ by the duo Dark-o-matic out now – check the video!

Out now is “Zugzwang”, the first official single by the duo Dark-o-matic, which recently signed to the fine label SkyQode.

Dark-o-matic was founded by Greg Dovas in 2017. Greg had switched from progressive rock music to electronic music earlier with his other project Neonskylines which was basically instrumental synthwave. In an attempt to expand his experimentation, he decided to add vocals reaching a more synth-pop sound. That was the starting point of his collaboration with Piero Delux from the project Elsehow.

Enlisting the help of sound engineer and producer George Nerantzis, the duo started recording their new music best described as a cross between synthwave and modern synthpop but with a darker edge to it.

The single “Zugzwang” features four tracks including the title track “Zugzwang” as well as remixes by Unity One, People Theatre and N-616. With “Zugzwang”, Dark-o-matic has launched a rather attractive teaser for their upcoming debut album, due later this year. You can order the single right here or below via Bandcamp.

Here’s a video for the title track.

