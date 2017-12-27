‘Face The beat: Session 5’ is being prepared – send your submissions now for this mega industrial/electro compilation!

We are starting the preparation for the 5th volume in our popular free download compilation series ‘Face The Beat’.

“Face The Beat: Session 5” will again be focusing on new/known talents from the industrial/electronic scene which will get a large platform to showcase their material! The 4 previous releases – “Face The Beat: Session 1”, “Face The Beat: Session 2”, “Face The Beat: Session 3” and “Face The Beat: Session 4” – are by far the most downloaded compilations ever from the industrial scene reaching tens of thousands of industrial music lovers each time, “Face The Beat: Session 4” even broke all records.

Just like the previous volumes, we will again be supporting a good cause with the donations we receive. That charity will be announced in the next few weeks.

Apart from the free download via our Bandcamp page (where you can also donate if you want), we will also distribute the tracks from the download compilation via Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer etc in order to satisfy the growing demand from people to be able to stream the compilation too via their favourite platform. All that income will of course also be going to the charity we will select and announce soon.

How can you take part in the compilation?

Send your MP3 submissions (GEMA free material and preferably previously unreleased) via wetransfer.com to info@side-line.com . Do NOT send files via email, such submissions will not be accepted! We will contact you upon selection to request an unmastered WAV file and will also send you some paperwork to complete. The deadline for submissions is March 15th 2018.

We are open to all kind of dark styles as you can hear on the previous compilations that are available for free download on http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com . In the past we have featured cold wave, ebm, electro,dark techno, heavenly voices, ethnic electro, idm, dark dubstep, … Basically you can take this rule: if you see a style featured in the Side-Line news coverage, then you can be pretty sure it will also be accepted for this compilation.

This compilation will again be powered by Side-Line and promoted to a whole range of magazines and DJ’s.

We plan to release this new volume by late April 2018.

Below are the previous compilations for you to check out:

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-3">Face The Beat: Session 3 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-2">Face The Beat: Session 2 by Various Artists</a>