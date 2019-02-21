Exclusive pre-listen to sophomore OHMelectronic album (project by Craig Joseph Huxtable and Chris Peterson)

Vancouver electronic music pioneers Craig Joseph Huxtable (Landscape Body Machine, Noise Unit) and Chris Peterson (Front Line Assembly, Decree, Delerium) return with a brand new album and a brand new incarnation on Artoffact Records: OHMelectronic. The album is the follow-up of their debut album “Ohm” and follows the release the single “Everything is Gone” featuring Galen Waling (Lords of Acid, PIG) on drums.

Note that the artwork for their new features the work of legendary Canadian album artist Simon Paul (Universal, SUBcon).

The album is out tomorrow, but you can now listen to an exclusive preview of the full album on Side-Line! You can order the release as a download and CD straight from Bandcamp!

OHMelectronic will be playing at this year’s Infest festival in Bradford, UK August 23-25. This show is currently slated to be OHMelectronic’s only UK show for 2019.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.