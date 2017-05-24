Excellent new single by the Kraftwerkian project Növö – Preview the single in complete!

“Groupe 8​/​2 – Vertical” is the new download single (out now via Bandcamp) by the veteran electronic music artist Laurent Boudic aka Növö. The 7-track (!) download single is the follow-up to the already impressive 5th full length album “The Shortwaves”.

Next to the LP version of the title track, we get a remix by Flood Veyor, a rework by Commuter and Black Egg (Norma Loy) plus an extended remix executed by Növö. The whole is topped with an extended version of “Whisky Tango Romeo” and the exclusive non-album track entitled “115”.

Judge for yourself!

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/groupe-8-2-vertical-ep">Groupe 8/2 – Vertical EP by NÖVÖ</a>

A trailer for the EP is also available: