Excellent new ‘Kamikaze Angel’ single by Helalyn Flowers now also hits Spotify and iTunes

Helalyn Flowers fans, rejoice, “Kamikaze Angel” the newest single by the female fronted Italian electro-rock/electro-metal duo Helalyn Flowers, has hit iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon MP3 etc.. “Kamikaze Angel” was already available via Bandcamp as we reported before.

The single holds 4 very different remixes of the title track which were made by acts like the Italian aggrotech artist Adam Kult, German synth-pop act Six Faces (with a remix produced and mixed by Mario Ruhlicke, acclaimed producer from the Berlin based Fear In Motion – Blutengel, Massive Ego…), Funksista (the Funk alter ego of electro-punk act Junksista), and long-time label mates Psy’aviah.

Also present on this release is a second brand new song, “Beyond”, showcasing the more synth pop catchy side of the band’s classic sound-style. The EP is a first teaser for the band’s new album “Nyctophilia”, and if it is as good as this first single/EP then we have the winner for the best electro-rock album for 2018 by far.

Check the release below on Spotify or Bandcamp.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/kamikaze-angel-ep">Kamikaze Angel EP by HELALYN FLOWERS</a>

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.