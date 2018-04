Ex-Marilyn Manson keyboardist Madonna Wayne Gacy has a beef with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan

Kid’s time again in music land. Ex-Marilyn Manson keyboardist Madonna Wayne Gacy has posted a Facebook rant in which he described Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan as “arrogant” and “whiny”. Oh and according to Gacy, Trent Reznor doesn’t like Manson either.

You can read the rant below. And we thought that all musicians were basically mostly busy creating music. Not so much it seems.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.