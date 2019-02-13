Essence Of Mind frontman launches debut EP for side-project Lights A.M. – listen to an exclusive preview!

Out on Friday – but already available for preview on Side-Line today – is “Shine Our Lights“, a 5-track EP by Lights A.M., a side-project by Essence Of Mind frontman Erlend Eilertsen. The EP is the follow-up to the single track “Lightworker” released in August 2018.

This 5 track EP features mostly vocal based tracks on melodic dreamwave with a touch of ambient and 80’s pop, just like the inital single.

You can listen to an exclusive preview of the complete EP right below!

Lights A.M. is also currently working on the debut full length instrumental concept album which currently goes under the working title “Stories Without Words”.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.