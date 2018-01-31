FOLLOW US
 
News

Erasure cancels shows due to illness Andy Bell

By Jan 31,2018

Interview - Erasure still believe in love - Andy and Vince talk about their new album'World Be Gone'

After having to cancel their concert at The Olympia in Dublin 2 days ago, Erasure have also canceled their show last night and tonight at the same venue.

In a statement the band says that Andy Bell has been fighting an infection and was advised by a throat-specialist to postpone their first Dublin show, the first of three successive sold-out nights the band were due to play at the venue this week. Having returned to the same specialist yesterday Bell has been advised to rest his voice for a little longer and as a result the band’s other 2 scheduled shows have also been postponed.

Tickets for all original dates will remain valid for the rescheduled dates which will be confirmed within the next 24 hours.

Tags:

 

Long awaited Raison d’Être LP 'Alchymeia' out now on CD and vinyl (+ limited edition T-Shirt)

Upcoming Raison d’Être album 'Alchymeia' also to be released on vinyl - check the previews, orders available
Previous

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD