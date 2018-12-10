Erasure announce 30th anniversary deluxe edition of ‘Wild’

Erasure are restarting the series of remastered and expanded album editions that started with “Wonderland”, “The Circus” and “The Innocents”. Available soon is a brand new 30th anniversary of “Wild!” which will be released in a deluxe 2CD hardback book package on March 29th next year.

The new edition features the original album, fully remastered, on one disc and then a selection of b-sides, remixes and rarities on the the other. Note that the second disc includes no less than five previously unreleased tracks (see below).

The tracklisting:

CD1

Piano Song – Instrumental / Blue Savannah / Drama! / How Many Times? / Star / La Gloria / You Surround Me / Brother and Sister / 2000 Miles / Crown Of Thorns / Piano Song

CD2

Sweet, Sweet Baby (The Moo Moo Mix) / Drama! (Richard Norris Mix) previously unreleased / Blue Savannah (Mark Saunders 12″ Mix) / Piano Song (Live at the London Arena) previously unreleased / Runaround On The Underground (Remix) / How Many Times? (Alternative Mix) previously unreleased / Supernature (Daniel Miller & Phil Legg Remix) / Star (Soul Mix) / No GDM (Unfinished Mix) / Drama! (Act 2) / Brother and Sister (Live at the London Arena) previously unreleased / Dreamlike State (7″ Acappella Mix) previously unreleased / You Surround Me (Gareth Jones Mix) / 91 Steps (6 Pianos Mix)

