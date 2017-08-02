emmobiz Records to release brand new double vinyl compilation ‘EBM Industries Vol. 1’ – check the different formats + live event

Out in October via emmobiz Records is the first volume in the brand new compilation series “EBM Industries”.

This double vinyl holds tracks from such EBM bands as Leaether Strip, Tyske Ludder, Prager Handgriff, NZ, Nordarr, Sturm Cafe, Steril, Frontal, AD:Key, Digital Factor, Amnistia and Zweite Jugend. Also included are the newcomers ManMindMachine, Zweistürzende Alltbauten and Harm Joy next to submissions by Overgament and Y-Luk-O. Included are exclusive or rare tracks and remixes.

Side A:

TC75 – Count the Clock 3:04 Leaether Strip – Same old Shit 4:13 NZ – One Of Us (Album Version) 5:06 Nordarr – Die Erde Brennt (Edit) 3:22 Frontal – Was Bleibt 4:16

Side B:

Tyske Ludder – An Vorderster Front (Rework 1.0) 3:43 Prager Handgriff – Bis an das Ende der Welt (Exit Freedom Mix) 6:05 Overgament – Sorrounded by Darkness – Moshi Remix 6:29 Digital Factor – Wrong Space 3:44

Side C:

AD:key – Elitaer (10th_anniversary-Video-Edit) 2:39 ManMind Machine – Steam On (EBM Remix) 4:40 Steril –Black Jesus 4:54 Sturm Cafe – Traummann (Spark Remix) 3:22 Amnistia – Kraft (Werk 2007) 4:29

Side C:

Orange Sector – Götter (EBZ Mix) 2:55 Zweite Jugend – Hoch Die Tassen 03:12 Zweistürzende Altbauten – Ss’jabroka 03:29 Harm Joy – Only the Nightmare survive (Tyske Ludders “Schmetterlingsmaschine” Remix) 4:57 Y-Luk-O – Autark (Static Violence Remix)4:13

The release comes in 3 versions: the Special Edition (available here), the Black Edition (available here) and the Red Edition (available here).

And that’s not all.

The label has also planned a live release event for this compilation which takes place on October 14, 2017 in Kassel/Germany during Summer Stomp 2017. You’ll be able to see bands from Austria, Sweden and Germany such as Proleturan (a side project of Andreas from Full contact 69). They will be followed by the Austrian guys Daniel and Jürgen from NZ. The third act will be Amnistia and the fourth the oldschool heroes from Steril.

Between the co-headliners and the headlining gig of Agrezzior, a special midnight-act named Das_dreckige_dutzenD is planned and will be a big surprise for the audience. After this, Agrezzior from Sweden will be finishing the live part of the evening and then you will have more time to drink and dance at an EBM-Aftershowparty. You can order tickets at: www.EBM-Stomp.de or www.facebook.com/ebmstomp.

Here’s the poster for the event: