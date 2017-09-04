Electro pop act SIN.SIN to release debut album ‘Nobody’s Heroine’ in October – listen to the first 2 tracks

The female fronted electro pop act SIN.SIN finally announces a release date for its debut album. The release is one which many people are looking out for especially after the extremely well received singless “Fairytronics” and “Black List”. Especially the latter did ping a lot of interest.





The debut album will be titled “Nobody’s Heroine” and will be released at the end of October and for the quick ones, 2 album tracks have now been released to wet your appetite. You can listen to the 2 tracks on Bandcamp or via the pre-order link from the band’s label webstore (Alfa Matrix).

Included are also collaborations with the Belgian cult act The Breath Of Life (who made such a folk remake of “Moving Sands”) and a duet with Helalyn Flowers’ vocalist n0emi Aurora on the siren noir song “Blacklist”.

SIN.SIN is the project by Kristell L., known for her work as the lead singer of the goth rock / industrial metal band Lovelorn Dolls. The album was produced and mixed by producer Maxx of Helalyn Flowers.