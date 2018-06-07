Einstürzende Neubauten finally give 2005 fan-only album a proper release

Einstürzende Neubauten have announced the first official release of the album “Grundstück”. The 10-track album “Grundstück” has up until now only been available to supporters of the so-called Phase II project.

The album release will take place on September 7th, 2018 and “Grundstück” will be available on CD and Vinyl. Both formats will also include an accompanying DVD and a comprehensive booklet. The DVD will probably contain material from the November 2004 “Grundstück” performance from Berlin (at the Palast der Republik).

“Grundstück” is the second supporter’s album by Einstürzende Neubauten, completed in the fall of 2005. It was shipped to supporters in October. The album was also available to non-supporters during the Alles Wieder Offen tour in 2008 but never got a proper mainstream distribution.

