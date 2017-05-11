Die Form to release ‘Baroque Equinox’ 2LP+CD+DVD boxset incl. 4 vinyl only bonus tracks – orders already available

The French artistic couple Philippe Fichot and Éliane P. aka Die Form are back with a brand new album, “Baroque Equinox”. “Baroque Equinox” is being released as a super limited box edition of only 500 copies (available here) next to a normal CD edition (which you can order here).

But it’s of course the limited edition boxset which will interest you the most. It includes the following items:

The regular full-length album “Baroque Equinox” in digipak

Exclusive Vinyl [Black 180g 2×12″ vinyl], High quality, super-audiophile disc – German pressing with 4 exclusive tracks

Exclusive DVD featuring the Videoclip of “Psychic Poison”

Exclusive Poster-Booklet (30×30 cms), 16 pages with all graphics in large format

Hand-numbered Certificate for this limited Box of strictly 500

Below is an idea of what you can expect.