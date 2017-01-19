FOLLOW US
 
Desiderii Marginis’ out of print album ‘Songs Over Ruins’ album reissued on LP and CD

By Jan 19,2017

Desiderii Marginis

Desiderii Marginis long out of print debut album from 1997 “Songs Over Ruins” is given a proper re-issue via the Cyclic Law label. The material was remastered by Johan Levin himself and holds new artwork. The reissue is being released on CD and on a limited edition LP.

Note that the 11-track CD is limited to just 500 copies and it comes in a 6 panel digipack with matt finish. The 10-track LP is limited to 250 copies with printed inner sleeve and matt finish cover.

You can purchase this album right here directly from the label!

The album was literally a landmark in the genre, with it’s desolate, minimalistic and grief stricken odes to religious and spiritual burdens.

 

Below are previews of this album:

