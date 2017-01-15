Depeche Mode, it has been a while since they have released a really good album

(By Keerim Leroux) Lots of long-term fans today are talking about Depeche Mode and how long it has been since they have released a really good album. This is a band that actually began in 1980, so for some older music fans, it might make perfect sense that they haven’t released a lot of good albums recently. Some older music fans are used to the older system, where there was always a big album that everyone was talking about and bands tended to go in and out of style like fashion trends. People in the 1980’s did not tend to listen to groups from the 1940’s.

However, this is no longer really the case these days. Bands that have been around for decades are still popular enough that people will listen to their songs and discuss them in the manner of songs that were released by new bands. Artists are producing some of their best work in their forties and fifties, challenging the perception that rock stars are all in their teens, twenties, and thirties. Depeche Mode could very easily be releasing lots of really great albums these days, since plenty of the bands from their generation are still going strong. Plenty of the bands from their generation split up and then united again, earning themselves a new generation of fans in the process. However, it doesn’t seem as if Depeche Mode has been following that particular trajectory.

Depeche Mode is an old enough and established enough that a lot of people are going to have a sort of general familiarity with them. Plenty of people have heard their songs without even really knowing about it. Other people have at least heard about the Depeche Mode name, and they will usually manage to relate the Depeche Mode songs to other songs from the 1980’s. The synth rock sound of Depeche Mode is very typical of the 1980’s. Some people have nostalgia for it. A lot of other people have a fondness for it because of its strangeness to them, since they did not grow up with it. One way or another, Depeche Mode is still going to be around in some form even if they don’t release a lot of new albums.

