Depeche Mode 12″ singles collection boxsets to be released via Sony – pre-orders available now

It’s time to let the money roll again direction the Depeche Mode bankaccount as Sony has announced the release of a “Speak & Spell” and a “A Broken Frame” 12″ singles collection boxsets on Friday, 31st August. Orders are now being accepted via Amazon Germany, Amazon UK and Amazon USA.

Each box set in the series will contain the singles from each Depeche Mode album on audiophile-quality 12” vinyl, with audio remastered from the original tapes (and cut at the Abbey Road Studios). The artwork for the exterior of each of the new box sets draws on street art iconography inspired by the original releases, while the vinyl sleeves themselves feature the original vinyl single artwork.

The Depeche Mode 12” Singles Series will continue over the coming years, with plans to release boxes containing the singles from each of the band’s albums in similar deluxe audiophile-grade collector’s editions.

The “Speak & Spell” set will hold a facsimile reproduction of the rare flexi disc “Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead” b/w “King of the Flies” (the Fad Gadget track as on the original release); Dreaming Of Me 12”: “Dreaming of Me” b/w “Ice Machine”; New Life 12”: “New Life (Remix)” b/w “Shout! (Rio Mix)”; Just Can’t Get Enough 12”: “Just Can’t Get Enough (Schizo Mix)” b/w “Any Second Now (Altered)”; original single poster reproduction; download card. You can order this set now via Amazon Germany, Amazon UK and Amazon USA.

The “A Broken Frame” set contains See You 12”: “See You (Extended Version)” b/w “Now This Is Fun (Extended Version)”; The Meaning of Love 12”: “The Meaning of Love (Fairly Odd Mix)” b/w “Oberkorn(It’s a Small Town) (Development Mix)”; Leave In Silence 12”: “Leave In Silence (Longer)” b/w “Further Excerpts From: My Secret Garden” and “Leave In Silence (Quieter)”; original single poster reproduction; download card. You can order the item now via Amazon Germany, Amazon UK and Amazon USA.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.