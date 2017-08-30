FOLLOW US
 
News

Debut by Portuguese dark ambient / industrial act Iurta out now via Cyclic Law label – preview the album

By Aug 30,2017

Debut by Portuguese dark ambient / industrial act Iurta out now via Cyclic Law label - preview the album

The joint project of Portuguese J. A. (Wolfskin, Karnnos) and A. Coelho (Sektor 304), aka Iurta, has readied its debut album, out now on Cyclic Law records.


Inspired by the works of J. G. Ballard and A. Tarkovski, Iurta’s first full length album deals with what the label calls “the fragmentation of identity, of a mind forged by short-circuited information processes”. You may expect a rather excellent mix of soundscapes built upon cascading drones, harsh textures and minimal sonic oscillations.

The CD version itself – which is available right here on Bandcamp next to the download version – comes in a 4-panels matt laminated digipak which is limited to only 500 copies!

Check the full trackless right below:

Tags:

 

Belgium's industrial act Implant returns with 8-track single after 4 years of absolute studio silence - listen here

Belgium's industrial act Implant returns with 8-track single after 4 years of absolute studio silence - listen here
Previous
Borg Queen – Sex, Drugs & Shiny Bass Poles

Borg Queen – Sex, Drugs & Shiny Bass Poles (CD Album – Borg Queen)

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD