Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) featured on new Goldfrapp single ‘Ocean’ – listen here to full track

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has joined up with Goldfrapp for the track “Ocean” on which he sings a duet with Alison Goldfrapp. The original version of the song was featured on Goldfrapp’s “Silver Eye album” released last year. This version is 20 seconds shorter with Gahan on vocals as well.

The new version will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of “Silver Eye” and is due out July 6th. The deluxe edition will also features remixes of songs on the album by a series of remixers including Goldfrapp’s Will Gregory and Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard.

You can check out the track below.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.