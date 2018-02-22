Das Ich sees cult debut EP ‘Satanische Verse’ remastered on vinyl

Out later in March in a wider distribution is Das Ich’s cult debut EP “Satanische Verse” in a limited vinyl version (500 copies). You can order this vinyl version right here.

“Satanische Verse” was originally released in 1990 as a demo-tape (and we still have 2 of them in our archives), and featured the tracks on Side A of this vinyl only. One year later, it would be the first ever official Das Ich released on the band’s own Danse Macabre label.

That first CD album featured 4 tracks (side A + “Jericho”) and was the first sign of life for the project around Bruno Kramm and Stefan Ackermann. The same year the duo would release the album “Die Propheten” which paved the way for worldwide success.

All tracks on this vinyl edition have been re-digitalized and re-mastered, and let’s be honest, this album is absolutely a must-have in your collection. Recommended!

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.