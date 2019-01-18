Darkwave music festival Verboden announces lineup for its April 11th-13th edition

In its fourth year, the Verboden Festival will be taking place April 11th-13th at The Astoria and April 14th at the Ricksaw Theater in Vancouver, BC (CA). Verboden was founded by Robert Katerwol of the EBM/Darkwave Vancouver based band Wire Spine and the festival features Darkwave, Post-Punk, and EBM artists from all across Canada and around the world.

Headlining Verboden this year are artists Boy Harsher, Light Asylum, and Mr Kitty. Verboden furthermore also features performances from up and coming Danish Post-Punk artists The Foreign Resort. Toronto EBM/Darkwave artist Kontravoid as well as local Vancouver artists such as The Gathering, SIGSALY, and Ivory towers.

The full festival line up looks like this: Boy Harsher, Light Asylum, Mr.Kitty, The Foreign Resort, Kontravoid, SPECIAL INTEREST, SIGSALY, Visit0r Youryoungbody, Physical Wash, Webdriver Torso, Oceanside85, DRI HIEV, Sex Park, Seventeen at This Time, Ex-SOFTESS, The Gathering, Voight, Total Chroma, Boys In Blush, Ivory Towers, Nouveau, Poly Dactic, Monashee, Brutes, Xybling, Redress.

Tickets can be ordered right here.

