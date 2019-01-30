Dani’el returns with brand new album ‘The Soul Has No Gender’ after 2 years of studio work

After two years of working on the album, the electro project Dani’el has released a new album titled “The Soul Has No Gender”. The album, prepared as an art conceptual project of 9 songs and 7 videos, comes accompanied by artistic original paintings. The lyrcis focus on – and we quote the project – “gender identity as the socially and culturally defined roles of men and women, and examines the fluidity of human sexuality, which isn’t consistent.”

After “The Book” trilogy where Dani’el hired the producers, for this album he decided to produce and direct the video clips himself. You can listen to the album on all digital platforms and Dani’el’s Bandcamp page, or check below.

<a href="http://belteshazzar.bandcamp.com/album/the-soul-has-no-gender-digital-edition">The Soul Has No Gender (Digital Edition) by Dani'el</a>

