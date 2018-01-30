Dance or Die is dead, long live Darkness on Demand

The 3 Dance or Die members (Wagner, Falgalas and Chris L.) have joined up to start a brand new project: Darkness on Demand. You’ll notice the similarity in the abbreviated bandnames (DoD). The first official release – via RepoRecords, will be the EP “City of the Dreamers” which will be followed by a debut album, titled “Post Stone Age Technology”, to be released on February 23.
The single contains 6 exclusive and unreleased non-album-tracks: first of all a dance remix of the title track “City of the Dreamers” followed by a remix of the album track “Body Bleed” by Kunstwerk which describes a travel into an android future. In addition you will find 4 more unreleased tracks.
You can watch the video for “City of the Dreamers” below.
Tracklist:
- City of the Dreamers (DoD Mix)
- Body Bleed (Kunstwerk Remix)
- Fracking all the Rules
- The Fire is not out
- We take Revenge
- Wir stürmen heut das Parlament
- City of the Dreamers (Album Version)
For those who are a bit too young to have known Dance or Die, it is/was (?) a German electronic band formed in 1988 by Andreas Goldacker and Gary Wagner in Berlin. Falgalas (born Heiko Duus) joined the band in 1993, first for live touring, later as a full member. Chris L. (born Christian Lorenz) joined in 1998 for live performances. The band scored a ‘monster hit’ in the scene with the track “Psychoburbia” in 1992. Those were the golden days of electro indeed!