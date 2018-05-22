DAF classic hits get remix-treatment on ‘Rework’ – also available on vinyl

Out in June is ‘Rework’, a brand new DAF (Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft) single holding 6 exclusive remixes of classics, by Boys Noize, Giorgio Moroder, Westbam & ML, DJ Hell & Robert Görl, and Gabi Delgado himself.

The remix release will also get a vinyl treatment (you can order a copy of this vinyl right here) next to a CD version (which is available here).

The track list:

Der Mussolini [Giorgio Moroder & Denis Naidanow rmx] Sato Sato [Westbam/ML rmx) Als wär’s das erste Mal [Boys Noize rmx] Liebe auf den ersten Blick [Görl & Hell rmx] Goldenes Spielzeug [Lor rmx] Der Mussolini [Gabi Delgado’s Hysteric Disco rmx]

DAF (Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft) formed in 1978 featuring Gabriel “Gabi” Delgado-López (vocals), Robert Görl (drums, percussion, electronic instruments), Kurt “Pyrolator” Dahlke (electronic instruments), Michael Kemner (bass-guitar) and Wolfgang Spelmans (guitar). Kurt Dahlke was replaced by Chrislo Haas (electronic instruments, bass guitar, saxophone) in 1979. Since 1981, the band has consisted of Delgado-López and Görl.

