Cryo Chamber releases 1-hour free ‘Dark Ambient of 2016’ track

By Dec 27,2016

Cryo Chamber releases 1-hour free'Dark Ambient of 2016' track

Cryo Chamber has released a special Christmas gift to all of those who support the label. Continuing their yearly tradition, the label picked some interesting releases released this year and made an hour track out of it. Some of the tracks fall well within the dark ambient borders, while some other tracks scratch at the surface extending it’s inky tendrils all over neighbouring genres.

On this 1+ hour album you get to explore God Body Disconnect, Apocryphos, Sabled Sun and many other bands:

Here’s the tracklist:

Here’s a video that accompanies this free download:

‘Click Interview’ with Arian1: ‘We Consider Europe As The ‘Meca’ To Play The Music We Love’

Arian1 - Interview
