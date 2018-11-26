Coil’s ‘Love’s Secret Demise’ hits the CD format – order info incuded

The recordings on “Love’s Secret Demise” were initially titled “The Side Effects of Life”, which was a working title for Coil’s legendary album “Love’s Secret Domain”. The release can be ordered now as CD digipak.

The music presented here are demos / mixes of material that was later released as the “Love’s Secret Domain” album and includes parts of the “Wrong Eye/Scope” 7″-single. The original cassette (only a handful are known to exist) was sent to WaxTrax! records in 1989 ahead of the planned future release of “Love’s Secret Domain” on the label.

The track ‘Fidget’ was subsequently released on the “WaxTrax!Sampler#2” cassette in 1989. The album was finally released by Torso (Europe) and Wax Trax! (USA) in 1991. These recordings and mixes are incredibly rare, and demonstrate Coil working towards the final pieces that would make up “Love’s Secret Domain”.

Here’s a 2006 edit of the title track.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.