Coil fans, attention – first time ever on vinyl, the Bill Laswell feat. Coil album ‘City of Light’

Available for the first time ever on vinyl is the Bill Laswell – Coil collaboration album “City of Light”. You can order the vinyl right here!

The material for “City of Light”, Bill Laswell’s sixth solo album, was recorded in 1997 in Banaras, India, and mixed in Greenpoint, NY. For this album, he invited John Balance and Peter Christopherson from Coil which resulted in the 13-minutes epic composition “Kála”. Japanese ambient genius Tetsu Inoue furthermore enriched the album with his characteristic sound.

The conceptual record offers deep drones, tabla-rhythms, and ambient collages and was originally released on CD by the Sub Rosa label.

The tracklist:

“Nothing” (music by Bill Laswell) – total length 13:03

“Kála” (music by John Balance, Peter Christopherson) – total length 13:06

“Káshí” (music by Tetsu Inoue) – total length 7:19

“Above The Earth” (music by Bill Laswell) – total length 11:19

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.