‘Click Interview’ with Agrezzior: ‘Agrezzior Is Not Only A Band, It’s Like A Family’

We all know Swedish duo Mika Rossi – Jesper Nilsson for their involvement with Autodafeh, but they also deal with other projects like Agrezzior. This is another EBM driven band inspired by the harder fields of body music. They last year released their third full length “Strike Back” on Infacted Recordings revealing power, energy and pure old-school EBM. This is what the band has to say about this opus.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: How do you look back at the writing of the “Strike Back”-album and are there in hindsight some elements of the production you would have done differently right now?

Jesper: The making of our latest album “Strike Back” was all about raw, pure power. We wanted to do a real hard catchy body album, that was straight forward with punky vibes. Every track we made contained trashy sound foundation combined with hard-hitting bass lines and catchy melodies. It was fun to make this album cause both Mika and me loves this kind of EBM, that we proudly call ’powerbody’. We are not trying to be innovative, we just do what we want. In all we are very proud of how this album turned out so we wouldn’t change any single thing.

Q: So can you give us more details about the global writing?

Jesper: The main elements of “Strike Back” are the joy and energy of creating a hard pumping, catchy EBM album, that people can enjoy both at home and in clubs. We think it brings some kind of humor when people enjoy to dance and sing along to tracks they like, never wait to hate and ‘BKKS’ (cf. Body, Körper, Kropp, Sex). This because the lyrics are pure criticism of our crazy world and so-called societies and its dysfunctionality. After all we are lucky to have the coq wheel spinning and our EBM to enjoy.

Q: One of the songs (cf. “Kraft”) is featuring Orange Sector. How did this collaboration happened and what do you especially like in the sound of Orange Sector?

Jesper: I think all begun when we made a remix for Orange Secctor and Martin suggested to write some lyrics and put some vocals on an Agrezzior track. You always know what you get from Orange Sector….POWER!!

Q: Agrezzior looks a bit like a band where musicians (friends) can come and go. What is it all about and what does it reveal about the band’s spirit and sonic purposes behind Agrezzior?

Jesper: Agrezzior was more like a project than a band when we first started. Now after our third album “Strike Back”, Agrezzior has become a solid band. There will always be some collaboration with other bands, this because Agrezzior is not only a band, it’s like a family where everyone that has an Agrezzior T-shirt is welcome. It’s a fun concept and the very heart and soul of what Agrezzior are.

Q: Mika and Jesper, you both are/have been involved with other projects. The common elements between these project definitely is the EBM basis, but what makes Agrezzior different from the rest?

Jesper: Its true we have and still are involved in many different bands and projects. Each one of them contributes to our development as music makers as well as humanoids. With Agrezzior we allow ourselves to get wild and crazy. With powerbody we have a chance to express our aggressive side filled with hot adrenaline. With Agrezzior we work with our bodies and blood, with Autodafeh we work with our minds and intelligence. That’s the difference but also our motto, music for body and mind.

Q: How do you see Agrezzior evolving during the next few years and are there some artists you would like to work with? Remixed by? Festivals you would like to play?

Jesper: Agrezzior will continue to create more old-school music, continue to work with different influences. All bands are welcome to work with us, cause all bands are important. It doesn’t matter how small or big you are, the most important is that you love to create hard hitting pumping EBM. Our music takes no prisoners. We are always open for gigs, so club managers get in touch and we can discuss how to make it work.

