Chvrches’ perform live with orchestra to kick off BBC Scotland – watch the video

Chvrches, the synthpop band from Glasgow (Scotland), have teamed up with an orchestra for a show to kick off the brand new channel BBC Scotland. The first transmission for BBC Scotland features the trio performing the single “Miracle” from their 2018 album “Love Is Dead”.

You can watch the video below.

You can check out the original version below.

Chvrches formed in September 2011 and consists of frontwoman Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty. Two years after their formation, Chvrches in March 2013 released “Recover”, an EP which included hits “The Mother We Share” and “Recover”. Their debut studio album, “The Bones of What You Believe”, was released on 20 September 2013. Two years later, on 25 September 2015, the group released their second album, “Every Open Eye”. Their third album, “Love Is Dead”, was released on 25 May 2018.

