Chris Liebing signs to Mute Records – here’s a first new track

Chris Liebing has signed to Mute records and now the label has released a brand new track, “Novembergrey”. “Novembergrey” was co-produced by Ralf Hildenbeutel. You can listen to the track below.

Liebing explains his relationship with the label: “A lot of the music I was into came from just one label, Mute. I vividly remember dancing around to songs by Depeche Mode and Yazoo and banging my head in dark basements to the likes of DAF, Laibach and Nitzer Ebb. Things came full circle when I found myself in the Mute office and I’m delighted to be working with Daniel Miller, someone I’ve known for years and Mute, a label I have known for longer still.”

