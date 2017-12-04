Check out full version new No Other Gods single ‘2 Minutes Hate’

No Other Gods have a brand new track “2 Minutes Hate” which is out now, you can check it below. The concept for the song comes from George Orwell’s 1984 “The Two Minutes Hate”, a daily period in which Party members of the society of Oceania must watch a film depicting the Party’s enemies and express their hatred for them for exactly two minutes.





The horrible thing about the Two Minutes Hate was not that one was obliged to act a part, but that it was impossible to avoid joining in. Within thirty seconds any pretence was always unnecessary.

The track has been released via Zero Sum Records.

No Other Gods is the creation of Joe Crudgington who is musically influenced by bands like NIN, Marilyn Manson, Skinny Puppy, and electronic drum and bass artists such as Noisia and Current Value.