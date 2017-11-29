C-Lekktor returns with (double CD) ‘Out Of My Way’ – check out the leading track

C-Lekktor’s 4th full studio album “Out Of My Way” will be released at the end of December. Expect a modern production style and a deliberately ‘back to the old school’ song writing and sound referring back to the project’s debut album “The Silence Procession” from 10 years ago.





The album will also see a double CD edition limited to just 200 copies issued as a hardcover 2CD digibook edition. In this version “Out of My Way” comes with an EP of an additional 4 completely new and exclusive songs. You can order this 2CD set right here.

The release was mixed and mastered at the Mount Olympus studio facilities of Greek dark scene engineer Dimitris N. Douvras (see also the high quality mixes for Siva Six to name just one band).

Here’s the track “Out Of My Way”.