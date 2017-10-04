FOLLOW US
 
News

‘Broken Memory: a tribute to Martin Dupont’ out now – watch brand new teasers and packagings!

By Oct 4,2017

'Broken Memory: a tribute to Martin Dupont' out now - watch brand new teasers and packagings!

Out now is a tribute to the pioneering Marseille based cult act Martin Dupont. “Broken Memory: a tribute to Martin Dupont” is out on vinyl too (including a version with a bonus audio cassette) and can be ordered right now from the BOREDOMproduct label.


The 11-track tribute to this pioneer electronic band from Marseille includes tracks from Dekad, Neutral Lies, Celluloide, Happiness Project, Auto-Immune, The Rorschach Garden, TourdeForce, Makina GirGir, Cyborgdrive, Müller Denscheidt and Sweater With A Hood.

The special LP edition is now available, as well as a a limited vintage pack edition with an 8-track bonus audio cassette including additional covers by Opera Multi Steel, Tiramist, Le Cliché, Solemn Meant Walks, Edw+Marika Divita, The Grilled Chicken Legs Brittanny Style, Oberkorn and Culcultura.

Here are some visuals which we received:

And we also got hold of brand new teasers!

Audio preview:

Audio preview of the bonus cassette:

The teaser itself for the album:

Tags:

 

Wora Wora Washington – Mirror (CD Album – Shyrec)

Wora Wora Washington – Mirror
Previous
Mute Records visually documented in hardback book 'Mute: A Visual Document' incl. Depeche Mode, Erasure, ...

Legendary label Mute Records visually documented in hardback book 'Mute: A Visual Document' incl. Depeche Mode, Erasure, ...

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD