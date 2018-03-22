Brian Eno to release ‘Music For Installations’ boxset in various formats

Out on May 4, 2018 is the Brian Eno boxset “Music For Installations”. “Music For Installations” is a collection of new, rare and previously unreleased tracks, all of which will be available on vinyl for the first time. The set will be released in 3 formats. You can order the boxset right here.

6 CD super deluxe limited edition numbered boxset , including 64-page plexiglass cover book and download card

, including 64-page plexiglass cover book and download card 6 CD standard edition boxset with 64-page book

with 64-page book 9 LP super deluxe edition vinyl boxset with 64-page book, plus download card

All of the material was recorded by Eno for use in his installations covering the period from 1986 until the present (and beyond). Included you’ll find for instance “Kazakhstan” which premiered at the Asif Khan-designed installation “We Are Energy” in the UK Pavilion at the Astana Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan.

You’ll also find “The Ritan Bells” which premiered at an installation at Ritan Park in Beijing, China as part of the British Council’s “Sound in the City” series, 2005. Other pieces were written for installations in Venice (IT), Bari (IT), Tokyo (JAP), St Petersburg (RU), London (UK), Helsinki (FIN) and so on.Finland, 1999.

In short, a must for Eno fans as you can see below.

