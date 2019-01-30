Brand new XTC book ‘What Do You Call That Noise? An XTC Discovery Book’ coming up

Author Mark Fisher presents a new musical exploration of the cult UK act XTC: “What Do You Call That Noise? An XTC Discovery Book”. The book will hold 228 pages that involves not only the band, but also some of the world’s leading musicians and keenest XTC fans. “What Do You Call That Noise?” will be released on March 4.

Every member of XTC makes an appearance. Andy Partridge speaks about mixing, Dave Gregory on arranging and Barry Andrews on the piano. The book also features interviews with XTC drummers Pete Phipps, Pat Mastelotto, Ian Gregory, Prairie Prince, Dave Mattacks and Chuck Sabo. But that’s not all. In this new XTC book, you’ll find contributions from Peter Gabriel and members of The Jam, Squeeze, The Bangles, Dr Hook, New York Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, The Waitresses, Voice of the Beehive, Odds, Jellyfish, Fassine and Future of the Left, among many others.

In 2017, Fisher already published “The XTC Bumper Book of Fun for Boys and Girls”.

Here’s a YouTube teaser for the book:

2018 marked the 40-year anniversary of XTC’s first studio album “White Music”. While XTC was founded in 1972, it wasn’t until 1979 that XTC had their first UK charting single. Colin Moulding and Andy Partridge continued their partnership until the group’s dissolution in 2006. Lately there has been renewed interest in XTC, in part due to the release of eye-opening XTC documentary “This Is Pop” about the band’s history and legacy, which looks at XTC and their journey from mercurial pop outsiders to full blown national treasures and one of Britain’s most influential yet unsung bands.

In case you never heard of the band – which we highly doubt – then you will surely know this fabulous track:

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.