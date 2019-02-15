Brad Pitt working on Chris Cornell (Soundgarden) documentary

Brad Pitt has teamed up with director Peter Berg (via their Film 45 production company) and Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky Cornell to work on a new documentary about her husband. Cornell’s widow, Vicky, is producing the film.

Pitt is a long-time friend of the Cornell family, so the news doesn’t come as a complete surprise.

Chris Cornell died in Detroit on May 18, 2017. He was best known as the lead vocalist, primary songwriter and rhythm guitarist for Seattle rock band Soundgarden and for his role as one of the architects of the 1990s grunge movement. He was also lead vocalist and songwriter for the group Audioslave and recorded numerous solo works and soundtrack contributions since 1991, and as founder and frontman for Temple of the Dog, the one-off tribute band dedicated to his late friend Andrew Wood.

