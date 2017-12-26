Boxing Week sale at Storming The Base – here’s the link

The industrial mailorder Storming The Base has launched its Boxing Week sale. The sale holds a choice between hundreds of vinyls, CD sets all at heavily reduced prices.

Included are releases from hundreds of bands such as Depeche Mode, ∆aimon, Front Line Assembly, Tehom, Blutengel,[:SITD:] , iEuropean feat. Wolfgang Flur, Merzbow, Dave Ball & Jon Savage, Orphx, Cevin Key & Ken Hiwatt Marshall, Mueran Humanos, Yoko Ono, 3Teeth, Prong and many many more!You can find the complete list right here.

Good to know for our US-readers, you get the shipping for free when you order for 100 US$ or more. EU-readers, group your orders and you’ll see the shipping costs decrease a lot!

Happy hunting!