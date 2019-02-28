BOREDOMproduct starts minimal electronic side-label productionB – a first preview is available now

The people at BOREDOMproduct have seduced us for years with great electropop releases from bands such as Foretaste, Dekad, Celluloide, Neutral Lies, Happiness Project or Thee Hyphen. But as it happens the people behind the label also love electronic sounds composed of sequences and tones. Minimal electronic you might say.

As a result they are now launching a sublabel, called productionB, to release this kind of music. As for the reason not to release it under the BOREDOMproduct umbrella the label says: “We think it’s unfair that some projects should remain unreleased simply because they could be more demanding… For this reason we are launching a second type of production, our production B.”

Here’s an idea of what to expect. A first release is currently being produced.

